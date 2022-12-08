PDT Partners LLC Buys 6,779 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hub Group worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hub Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 120,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

HUBG opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

