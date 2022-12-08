State Street Corp Sells 218,004 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,021,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,004 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.25% of KLA worth $1,921,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after acquiring an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 29.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,476,000 after acquiring an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $388.09 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.61.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

