New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.60% of New Relic worth $20,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEWR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $56.99 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $112.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $19,462,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,541,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 625,940 shares of company stock worth $37,236,121 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

