State Street Corp Raises Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,007,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 541,346 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.03% of WEC Energy Group worth $1,912,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.09.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

