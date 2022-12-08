PDT Partners LLC Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 405.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $184.85 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

