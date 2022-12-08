PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Evolent Health worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 284,084 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 391,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of EVH stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,729,355.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,450. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

