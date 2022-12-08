The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $17,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,884,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,910,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 3.8 %

CG opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.64.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.