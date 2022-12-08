Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $450.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

