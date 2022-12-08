Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,223,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $56,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLPI opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

