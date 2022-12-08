KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded KVH Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter worth $2,024,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 620.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 107.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

