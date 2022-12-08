KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded KVH Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.
KVH Industries Price Performance
Shares of KVHI stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.