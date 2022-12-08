Nordea Investment Management AB Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 418,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 564,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. Wedbush lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

