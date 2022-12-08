PACCAR Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of PCAR opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 12.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

