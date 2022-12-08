Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 981,455 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Targa Resources worth $62,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after purchasing an additional 847,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

