Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,958 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,678 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

