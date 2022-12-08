Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

