Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.57.

MTB opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.45. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

