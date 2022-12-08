Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,829 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

