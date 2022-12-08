AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,733 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AECOM by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AECOM by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

