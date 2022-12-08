NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $910,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,824,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $296.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.36. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

