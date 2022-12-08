Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $204,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 903,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 96,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.0 %

IFF opened at $108.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

