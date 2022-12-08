Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,920 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 39.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 19.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of ORI opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

