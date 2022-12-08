Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $41,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCO opened at $290.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

