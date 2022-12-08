Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 21.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.