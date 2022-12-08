Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $96.59 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

