PDT Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 369.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.74.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

