Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $262.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

