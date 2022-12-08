PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

