Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 9,658 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3,537.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.4 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE LSI opened at $104.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.