PDT Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Freshworks worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 439,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,282.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $237,491.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,692.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 439,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,310,282.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,216,690 shares of company stock valued at $32,263,694 and have sold 119,885 shares valued at $1,688,434. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

