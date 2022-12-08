Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 379,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,676,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,750 shares of company stock valued at $40,057,093. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

CDNS stock opened at $160.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.19.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

