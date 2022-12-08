Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $10.22 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

