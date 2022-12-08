Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,734,900 Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $22,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 278,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period.

Shares of MPLN opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. MultiPlan Co. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

