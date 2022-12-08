Millennium Management LLC Has $54.17 Million Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118,611 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $54,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,763.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,763.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $36,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at $507,776.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

