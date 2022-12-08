Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,399 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $53,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.