Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,008,822 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008,822 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of The Carlyle Group worth $53,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,910,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.