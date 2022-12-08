Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXR opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

