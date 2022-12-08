Millennium Management LLC Has $54.24 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 422.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352,996 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.75% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $54,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 64.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

