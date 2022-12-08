Millennium Management LLC Buys 278,483 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1,151.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ferrari worth $55,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $220.08 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $271.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

