Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 12,365 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 82.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAVE opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

