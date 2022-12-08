Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

