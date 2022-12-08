Millennium Management LLC Sells 648,947 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 820,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648,947 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $65,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

