Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 69,867 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,867 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VICI opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About VICI Properties

Several research analysts have issued reports on VICI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.