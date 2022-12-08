Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,409 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $58,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,018.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

