Millennium Management LLC Has $60.79 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Leidos worth $60,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,472,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,307,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,355 shares of company stock worth $5,736,987 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

