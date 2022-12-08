Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,615 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.21% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11.

