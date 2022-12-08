Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,590 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $157.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.