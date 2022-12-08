Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $66.67 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.