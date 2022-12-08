Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $288.20 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average of $270.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

