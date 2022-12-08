Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 8,892 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $39.51 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.