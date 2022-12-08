Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after buying an additional 37,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $236.23 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $245.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

